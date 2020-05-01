RATS rule on Bourbon Street

With tourists away, watch the mice play

NEW ORLEANS – The French Quarter is quiet.

Silenced practically by the pandemic.

On Bourbon Street, with bars closed, there’s barely any commotion during the day.

But at night, that’s when the rats come out.

And that’s when photographer Charles Marsala captures them on camera.

His rat video has gone viral.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says you can see the rats right here before Charles Marsala puts them in a documentary he’s making about New Orleans during the coronavirus crisis.

Charles Marsala is the founder of AWE News and producer of Celebrating Culture. He was filming his self-guided tour app when he ran across the rats.

It’s called New Orleans Insider Tours. It was on the morning of March 18 when he ran into 40 rats feasting on Bourbon Street.