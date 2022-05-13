DEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Deville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at a school bus full of children Thursday afternoon.

Ray Corbett, 41, of Deville was arrested after being seen taking what seemed to be a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at a Rapides Parish School bus, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO). The incident was reported to police at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, but it allegedly happened on Denny Road earlier in the day while children were being taken home from school.

The children, their parents, and the bus driver were interviewed by authorities during an investigation, which led to an arrest warrant for Corbett.

At approximately 1 a.m., Corbett was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He’s facing 14 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and 14 counts of terrorizing. Bond has not yet been set.

During the execution of the search warrant at Corbett’s residence, several air soft guns were located. As of now, no real firearms have been recovered.

This investigation is ongoing and no motive has been established.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.