Ralph Brennan’s Red Fish Grill donates gingerbread house supplies to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Kids at the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans got a sweet surprise right before Christmas. For the eleventh straight year, Ralph Brennan’s Red Fish Grill donated gingerbread house supplies to the young patients.

The children worked with family and staff to create some sweet masterpieces. Each packet including a pre-assembled gingerbread house, red, white, and green icing in pre-filled piping bags, and assorted candy for decorating.

The Children’s Hospital’s “Child Life” team continues to try to to bring fun holiday-themed projects like arts and crafts to patient rooms, this way kids can stay safe and socially distant.