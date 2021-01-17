Raising money for local artists – and Cafe Reconcile – one ‘bid’ at a time

NEW ORLEANS – The gavel has come down on the bidding, but you can still help Crescent City Auction Gallery on St. Charles Avenue raise money for local artists– and for the local non-profit restaurant, Cafe Reconcile.

The auction Sunday (Jan. 17) featured the contemporary art work of 25 local artists — a departure for the Gallery, which is known for auctioning estate sale antiques.

But Marcela Correa, the Gallery’s Director of Sales, says the auction made sense.

“For us, as an auction house, we sell things, that’s what we do,” says Correa, noting that people are struggling in the pandemic and every little bit of income helps. She hopes the auction was good exposure for the emerging local artists.

The Gallery’s other goal, is to raise $20,000 for the life- skills and job- training program for at risk young people at Cafe Reconcile. The auction house committed to forgoing the customary commission on the art sales.

You can find the artworks and suggested prices at Crescentcityauctiongallery.com.