Raising dough while eating dough, “The King Cake Walk and Cocktails at the O” was a success for the Ogden Museum.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-Calories don't count when you are supporting a good cause right? Or at least that is what we were saying at The King Cake Walk and Cocktails at the O on Tuesday night.

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art hosted an event to support Ogden educational programming. In celebration of Mardi Gras season, tried King Cakes from local bakeries, shopped from festive vendor booths and enjoyed performances by the Amelia EarHawts and the Streetcar Strutters. All proceeds from the event will support the Museum’s educational programs, including tours, school outreach, camps for youth and free family days.

King Cake Walk and Cocktails featured King Cakes by multiple local bakeries, including Bittersweet Confections, Breads on Oak, Cake Cafe and Bakery, Leo’s Bread, Levee Baking Company, Randazzo King Cakes, Rouse’s and Tartine.

Guests voted on their favorite King Cakes by dropping King Cake babies in designated jars. The winning bakeries will receive free admission passes, along with family memberships to award to their bakers.

Vendors, like Alligator Pear Goods, Elektra Cosmetics, Fringe + Co. and Hex FX Masks, were also on hand with festival themed creations and products for sale.

There was a raffle too, with the opportunities to win art, Ogden Museum Summer Camp admission, Craft Happy Hour tickets and memberships to the Museum.

“We are so excited for our first fundraiser dedicated to supporting Ogden Museum educational programming,” says Ellen Balkin, Director of Education. “Since 2003, the Museum has strived to ensure equal access to the arts for all, presenting innovative programs designed to bring art and people together to enhance the lives of children and adults in the Greater New Orleans area. Engaging the community in a diverse program of educational activities, the department hosts a wide range of experiences from early childhood through adulthood, providing interactions with art, artists and educators, both onsite and in the community.”

In 2019, Ogden Museum introduced almost 6,000 students and adults to the art of the American South through docent guided tours, and interacted with more than 11,000 others during free family days, summer camps, artist workshops and in-school arts programming.