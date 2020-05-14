Raising Cane’s Teams Up with Snoop Dogg, Shaq, NFL Stars to Celebrate Graduating Seniors Nationwide

BATON ROUGE – Grab your cap and gown because Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal are hosting an epic graduation party for high school and college seniors across the nation.

On Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. CST, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is hosting a Virtual Graduation Party on Facebook Live featuring DJ Snoopadelic and DJ Diesel.

In addition, throughout the week, high schools and colleges from coast to coast that have formed special partnerships with Raising Cane’s will each receive customized “Congrats Seniors!” videos featuring one of three major pro football stars: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!”