Raising Cane’s launches ‘Cane’s IN the Moment’ initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Raising Cane’s recently announced its new “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative that aims to bring joy to its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series will feature different artists or groups every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. Raising Cane’s will also fundraise for healthcare workers or disaster relief organizations during every concert.

“As we all adjust to the current realities of life, it’s easy to get bogged down and focus on everything you aren’t doing,” said Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “So we wanted to do what we could to spread some joy and entertainment while also showing gratitude for the brave men and women that are serving on the frontlines. We invite everyone to join the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative as we try to shine a light during these dark times.”

Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit https://raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment