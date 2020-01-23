Rainy Thursday

A large area of rain is moving out of Texas and through Louisiana Thursday morning

A large area of rain is moving out of Texas and through Louisiana Thursday morning. This system will continue moving east through the day bringing rain across the majority of our area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible although most of this will just be in the form of rain. However some embedded heavier pockets of rain will also be possible later this morning and early this afternoon.

This whole weather system will move quick with rain chances going down after sunset. Look for clearing to take place overnight for a sunny Friday.

Mid 60s this afternoon and then low 60s through the weekend. Expect more showers to move through the area now on Sunday