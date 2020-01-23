Rainy Thursday

Watch Now
A large area of rain is moving out of Texas and through Louisiana Thursday morning

A large area of rain is moving out of Texas and through Louisiana Thursday morning. This system will continue moving east through the day bringing rain across the majority of our area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible although most of this will just be in the form of rain. However some embedded heavier pockets of rain will also be possible later this morning and early this afternoon.

This whole weather system will move quick with rain chances going down after sunset. Look for clearing to take place overnight for a sunny Friday.

Mid 60s this afternoon and then low 60s through the weekend. Expect more showers to move through the area now on Sunday

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 48°
Light rain
Light rain 70% 66° 48°

Friday

64° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 45°

Saturday

62° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 62° 50°

Sunday

61° / 51°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 61° 51°

Monday

62° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 62° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 66° 54°

Wednesday

65° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 65° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 AM
Rain
60%
54°

55°

8 AM
Rain
60%
55°

57°

9 AM
Showers
60%
57°

58°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
58°

59°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
59°

61°

12 PM
Rain
60%
61°

64°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
64°

65°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
65°

65°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
60%
65°

65°

5 PM
Showers
50%
65°

63°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

