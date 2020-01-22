Rain on the way Thursday

A storm system is currently working across Texas as of Wednesday morning and moving into Louisiana through the day

This system will continue to move east over the next few days. As it does so an area of low pressure will develop and also move across southeast Louisiana.

Most of the thunderstorm activity with this system will stay offshore. However a few are still possible inland.

Some locally heavy downpours will also be possible on Thursday. Heaviest rain will be in the morning with just some spotty showers by the afternoon.

Temperatures behind this system stay seasonably cool with low 60s for highs and 40s for lows through the weekend.