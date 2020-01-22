Rain on the way Thursday

Watch Now
A storm system is currently working across Texas as of Wednesday morning and moving into Louisiana through the day. This system will continue to move east over the next few days. As it does so an area of low pressure will develop and also move across southeast Louisiana.

Most of the thunderstorm activity with this system will stay offshore. However a few are still possible inland.

Some locally heavy downpours will also be possible on Thursday. Heaviest rain will be in the morning with just some spotty showers by the afternoon.

Temperatures behind this system stay seasonably cool with low 60s for highs and 40s for lows through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

66° / 48°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 66° 48°

Friday

61° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 46°

Saturday

62° / 50°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 50°

Sunday

60° / 51°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 60° 51°

Monday

63° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 63° 51°

Tuesday

67° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 67° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

