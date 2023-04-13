Good Morning, New Orleans! The much discussed area of low pressure will continue moving north through the Gulf today. This system developed east of New Orleans with impacts along its center and east, so its biggest impacts are coastal flooding as rain has yet to move inland.

Areas to the east including the coastal Mississippi counties will likely see highest tide levels during the high tide cycle. This will cause flooding of low lying areas near the coast.

Rain amounts overall stay low across most of the area with less than an inch of rain. Southern Mississippi will once again see the highest rainfall amounts. Look for highs in the upper 60s Thursday and then warming to near 80 on Friday. Clouds will stick around for much of the day Thursday, keeping temperatures lower.

It still looks like another front moves through Saturday and Saturday night with a chance for rain and storms.