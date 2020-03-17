Rain chances moving back

Rain has already been falling in part of the area Tuesday morning and more of that will be on the way through the day.

A stalled frontal boundary will be draped along the area mainly north of the I-12 through the next couple of days. This will help to trigger showers through the day.

Overall the rain chance today will be around 40%. A few spotty showers on the south shore but most of the activity will be up to the north.

A few spotty showers are going to be around the area on Wednesday as well. Friday will also see showers and storms around the area.

Low 80s through the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 81° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 81° 71°

Thursday

83° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 71°

Friday

81° / 67°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 81° 67°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 74° 62°

Sunday

72° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 72° 66°

Monday

80° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

