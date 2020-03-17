Rain chances moving back

Rain has already been falling in part of the area Tuesday morning and more of that will be on the way through the day.
A stalled frontal boundary will be draped along the area mainly north of the I-12 through the next couple of days. This will help to trigger showers through the day.
Overall the rain chance today will be around 40%. A few spotty showers on the south shore but most of the activity will be up to the north.
A few spotty showers are going to be around the area on Wednesday as well. Friday will also see showers and storms around the area.
Low 80s through the week.