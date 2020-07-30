Rain chances decreasing, heat increasing in the next few days!

Eyes on tropics as Isaias strengthens and a wave moves off of Africa's coast

What a different forecast for the upcoming weekend from these past few days!



Sky conditions stay mostly dry all night tonight until Friday as high pressure dominates our region.



Sunshine continues tomorrow as we welcome August throughout New Orleans or elsewhere locally, but several quick, typical summertime pop-up storms may occur.

Feels-like temperatures could meet Heat Advisory criteria Wednesday based off of ranging from 104 degrees to 108 degrees through 6PM. Never ever leave children, animals, etcetera unattended inside cars while this is effective.



Remember sunscreen when going outside given UV indices in WGNO’s viewing area are very considerable.

Drink plenty water, too, staying hydrated while highs near mid 90s during each afternoon on tap.

Tropical Storm Isaias is continually tracking east, moving away from the Gulf of Mexico, though increasing in strength. Likely, it will be becoming Hurricane Isaias by Saturday morning at Cat 1 status.

Further east, we’ll keep an eye on moderate development potential off of Africa’s coast while tropical waves continue rolling into open Atlantic waters. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.