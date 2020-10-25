Raiders (3-2) ready for Bucs (4-2)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

A person familiar with the results says Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results haven’t been released.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.