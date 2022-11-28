Good Morning and a Happy Cyber Monday! You’re waking up to low lying clouds and a bit of fog outside, so maintain caution on the roads while traveling.

Our next rainmaker moves into the region Tuesday as a severe weather threat ramps up late.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and remain elevated overnight and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. A few spots are included in the “Slight Risk,” as well, so remain weather aware!

A cold front will push the moisture out of the area by late Wednesday. Breezy conditions and much cooler, drier air will be in place by Thursday.