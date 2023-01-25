Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up cooler after a round of storms came through overnight ahead of yet another cold front!

Temperatures are now in the 40s or 50s across our area, but a seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 50s to 60s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Thursday morning but at or below freezing north of the lake by Friday!

Daytime high temperatures will remain the 50s to 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have rain chances into Sunday.