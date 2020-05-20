Queen of Burlesque Trixie Minx surprising folks with sexy quarantine birthday grams

NEW ORLEANS– Queen of Burlesque Trixie Minx is entertaining folks during quarantine with sexy birthday grams!

A Trixie-Gram is her personal twist on the traditional singing telegram. Combining the sparkle of a burlesque showgirl & with a bit of comic flair you have a unique distinctly New Orleans performance that will leave a smile on everyone’s face.

There are several options to choose from. While the “Birthday Trixie-Gram” is the most popular, Trixie also has a “Star Wars” Themed Trixie-Gram, a “Jazz Fest Dad” comedy character, and a duet performance with her dog Zeus option, in addition to other custom created themes for anyone that wants. All performances are approximately 5 minutes in length & performed across the street from the client’s home for safety & visual enjoyment. Minx said, “While some garments are removed there are no pastie or g-string reveals, sorry!”

For those that aren’t in New Orleans, Trixie also offers a video version of Trixie-Grams which can be personalized as well

To book a Trixie-Gram or find out more info simply email trixie@trixieminx.com with “Trixie-Gram” in the subject.

Check out some video examples of Trixie-Grams below: