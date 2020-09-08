Quadruple shooting in Central City – here’s what we know tonight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Freret Street.

According to the NOPD’s initial report, “four victims sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are available at this time. “

According to NOPD Public Information Officer, Danielle Miller, a 14-year old boy was grazed in the ankle. The other three victims are adults.

“All four victims are listed in stable condition,” said Miller in a press release, “The investigation is open and active.”

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.