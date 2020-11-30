Public visitation for Ruffino’s founder scheduled for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A public visitation service honoring late Baton Rouge restauranteur Ruffin Rodrigue, Jr., is scheduled for Tuesday, his family has confirmed.

The visitation for Rodrigue, who died Wednesday, will start at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge.

Rodrigue founded the Italian- and Creole-inspired Ruffino’s Restaurant in 2000. He had previously won notoriety as a lineman for the LSU Tigers, helping the football team win SEC championships in 1986 and 1988.

Ruffino’s, which boasts locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, will remain open in the wake of Rodrigue’s death, the restaurant confirmed Sunday on Facebook.

Due to pandemic restrictions, a funeral for Rodrigue will remain private.

Rodrigue was 53 years old.