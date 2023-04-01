NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders hosted a public safety summit to connect with residents and discuss crime prevention measures for a safer New Orleans.

Residents gathered at the University Medical Center`s Conference Center to discuss one-on-one ways to fight against crime in the city. Residents were also able to gain information about community programs, crime prevention tools, law enforcement response, and emergency preparedness.

Public safety leaders took the time to discuss topics such as the role of local, state, and federal law enforcement, updates from the Violent Crime Reduction Task Force, how the internet and social media impact violence, behavioral and mental health concerns, and the City`s approach to crime reduction.

“The summit represents an opportunity to open dialogue between our public safety team and community members in order to share strategies, listen to residents` concerns and recognize our successes,” stated Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

