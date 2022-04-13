NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleanians can have their say on how Entergy and the city meet their electric needs.

Entergy New Orleans is in the process of presenting its latest integrated resource plan to the city council.

Representatives with Entergy were in council chambers Wednesday to discuss their IRP report.

The report, which is done every three years, is an analysis of the next 20 years, showing which resources Entergy should be considering, such as power plants, renewable resources and customer-driven programs.

Their goal is to identify the optimal set of resources to meet current and future electric needs at the lowest total cost for customers and Entergy in a matter consistent with the public interest and the council’s energy policy goals.

“The purpose of today’s meeting was to present the report to the public, to start the process of taking questions and providing answers about it to make sure the public has a good opportunity to review the report,” said Emma Hand, the council’s advisor on utility matters.

A question-and-answer portal is open on the Entergy New Orleans IRP website, as well as the extensive report.

The portal will remain open until April 28, and the public will be asked to provide their comments to the council during the public meeting on May 3.