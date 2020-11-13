Prytania Theatre expands with new location at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS– Today the Prytania Theatre expanded opening up Prytania Theatres at Canal Place.

This is in addition to its Uptown location on Prytania Street. The new theatres take the place of the old theatres inside The Shops at Canal Place, which closed last year.

Owner Robert Brunet said that they’ve had their eyes on this property for awhile.

“It is like the Prytania has grown up. We’ve got the 100-year old, single screen theatre Uptown, and now Downtown we have a 9 screen, state of the art brand new theatre. We are really excited about it, the best of both worlds,” Brunet said.

Brunet said that you’ll notice some of the same charm that you find at the original location, like replicas of the concession stand and the brick box office.