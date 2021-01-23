Port of South Louisiana announces replacement Business Development Director following Prudhomme’s retirement

NEW ORLEANS — This week, business development director Linda Prudhomme was recognized during January’s regular commission meeting, honoring her for the over 19 years of service to the Port of South Louisiana and celebrating the legacy of hard work and dedication she leaves behind as she retires.

Prudhomme has led regional programs to identify expansion opportunities for existing industries as well as national and international marketing efforts to attract new investment and corporate locations.

Her hands-on experience and professional approach helped produce much needed additional jobs for the greater New Orleans region.

Julia Fisher-Perrier

In working with economic development allies within the Port district, she was responsible for facilitating new foreign investments, such as Formosa, South Louisiana Methanol, and Yuhuang Chemicals, amounting to $23.2 billion in capital investments and approximately 3,750 direct jobs for the tri-parish district.

Taking the role of Director of Business Development is Julia Fisher-Perrier, who has worked closely with Prudhomme since January 2020 as assistant director of Business Development in preparation for the transition.