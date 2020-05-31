Protests demanding justice for George Floyd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protesters are gathering in downtown Colorado Springs calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

Protests are planned for 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m on Saturday.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, leading to the protests in cities across the U.S.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Chauvin, the former officer seen in a bystander video Monday kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Colorado Springs Police Department released the following statement:

“We fully support our community and their constitutional right to peacefully protest. The Colorado Springs Police Department believes in protecting the rights of its citizens to lawfully assemble and address their concerns, and believe they should be able to do so in a setting free from criminal behavior and wanton destruction.”

Governor Jared Polis also comment on protests in Denver and said he approved a request to deploy the National Guard:

“Friday’s demonstrations against the senseless killing of George Floyd and far too many innocent black Americans before him began as a peaceful day time protest and unfortunately shifted into disorder late into the evening. It appears the disruptors that caused damage throughout the city were not necessarily the same peaceful protesters from the day time. Unfortunately, because of a few individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage rather than advocating for justice, people awoke to images of smashed out windows, graffiti, and the smell of tear gas. We are all filled with grief about the unjust murder of George Floyd and I stand ready to join hands with those hurting today as we peacefully work for justice. Today is a new day and it is my hope and the hope of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful. To those peacefully protesting at a safe social distance, know that I see you and I am listening. Mayor Hancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request.”