Protesters Rally on UL-Lafayette Campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While violence and outrage continues across the nation, some protesters are taking a peaceful approach to get their message across.

On, May 31, 2020 protesters peacefully stood together on campus at UL-Lafayette, protesting the death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd. They were standing in solidarity with protesters around the nation.

After a series of speakers, protestors lined University Ave. to continue to the rally with signs and chants.

The event was held by the Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit #6060, the Lafayette Tenants; Coalition, Sunder Press, Move the Mindset and the Student Action and Organizing Committee.