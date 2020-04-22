Protesters push for state to reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Some people are planning a protest to push reopening the state.

“We need to go back to work now,” said Brenda Hughe.

Hughes and her husband Tim said they feel the stay at home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards during the Coronavirus pandemic has taken their rights and the state needs to reopen now.

Tim Hughes explained, “We’re not crazy. We just want the state to open so the economy can start rolling again.”

They plan to take part in a March on the Capitol called End the Shutdown. The couple took part in the first one last week. Several people stood outside with signs while someone talked over a bullhorn. Louisiana is just one of several states with protests over state at home orders.

Gov. Edwards explained, “I really don’t need anybody protesting to tell me that we ought to open up the economy as soon as we can. I get it. Nobody wants to do that more than I do.”

Gov. Edwards added his team is getting information from federal partners and working with the President and Vice-President on their Coronavirus response plan. The Hughes said they want people to stand up and show out.

“I’m not gonna say please governor. I’m telling you governor. Give me back my rights. Give ’em back now,” said Brenda Hughes.

That protest is planned for Saturday from Noon to 2:00p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.