Protesters in Wilkes-Barre say they want justice for George Floyd

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A protest on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square started at 11 a.m Saturday.

Dozens of people held signs chanting “Black Lives Matter” and at times they were silent.

The protesters even took a walk around the Square to attract attention from different intersections. One protester says they are demonstrating today to bring justice for George Floyd’s death.

The protester tells Eyewitness News, “No one deserves to be murdered in our county.” Drivers were heard honking all afternoon to support the demonstrators.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story on later editions of Eyewitness News.