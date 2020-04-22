Protesters call on pastor to stop church services

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, congregants arrive for evening service at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La. Pastor Tony Spell held services despite being charged with misdemeanors for holding services against Gov. John Bel Edwards shelter-in-place order due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Where political divides marred early recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Louisiana is showing rare political unity in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

By: Jonah Gilmore

Lined up outside Life Tabernacle in Central.

“That is what you don’t expect here.”

Protesters held signs while playing music, calling on Pastor Tony Spell to stop allowing large groups of worshipers gather inside.

“The point is to have this place close its doors.”

Tony Bennett said, he decided to protest after hearing a member of the church along with Spell’s attorney contracted the virus — that member later died.

“He needs to close his church doors, keep everybody at home and definitely end his bus ministry” said Bennett.

Bennett is also the man in a video from the weekend who was nearly hit by a bus allegedly drive by Spell. That incident led to the Pastor’s arrest on aggravated assault charges.

Bennett said, the threats will not make him stop.

“I don’t want to be intimidated by them trying to intimidate me.”

He said, each day pastor spell has service. He’ll be along the road, voicing his concerns.

“I’m just trying to hold a sign, and let people see it and get a message across that’s it.”