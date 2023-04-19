ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — With Louisiana being an attraction for energy transition, a reduced-carbon ammonia production and export facility is potentially in the works.

Development company St. Charles Clean Fuels is exploring the possibility of building a $4.6 billion ammonia facility in St. Charles Parish.

The proposed development will bring in 216 new direct jobs within the facility on an average annual salary of more than $90,000 while also bringing in an estimated 949 new indirect jobs. The company also estimates the project will result in 2,000 peak construction jobs.

Outside of the finical economic impact of the facility, it will also produce one of the world’s cleanest sources of ammonia, incorporating self-generated hydrogen fuel and capturing and sequestering over 90 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions produced during the ammonia manufacturing process.

As city leaders across the state race to lower their carbon footprint it is predicated that a high demand for Reduced-carbon or “blue” ammonia is anticipated in global markets.

“St. Charles Clean Fuels’ commitment to lowering global levels of greenhouse gas emissions aligns with the state’s goal for net zero emissions by 2050,” stated Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Investors aim to make a final decision on the project in early 2024 and begin construction later that year, pushing operations to begin in 2027.

To ensure the success of the project, the state has prepared a competitive incentive package that would include a $6 million performance-based grant for infrastructure needs as well as the full services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s nationally acclaimed recruitment, customized training and workforce development program.

“We’re grateful St. Charles Clean Fuels chose to invest in Southeast Louisiana by locating its manufacturing facility there,” Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said. “Not only will additional capital investment and jobs benefit our communities and create opportunities for people in the area, but this project can also further sustainability goals in Louisiana and within the energy sector. For those reasons, we’re incredibly excited about partnering with SCCF and meeting its power needs.”

Those interested in working with the facility can sign up for job notification updates here.

