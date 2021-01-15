Property tax bills roll out for New Orleans residents

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced residents will get their property tax bills online and by mail. Property tax bills were delayed by two weeks as New Orleans waited for final approval of the tax rolls from the state.

“We are committed to provide our residents the information they need as quickly as possible so that they may begin the process of resolving their property tax issues, and in as convenient a manner as possible given this unfortunate delay from the other agencies. We appreciate patience of our residents and the diligence of these agencies to work through their issues,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

New Orleans is adjusting the payment timeline and due dates to accommodate for the delay. Residents can visit City Hall to make a payment, using the lobby drop box, or can mail payments directly to the Bureau of Treasury, 1300 Perdido St., Suite 1W40, New Orleans, LA 70112.