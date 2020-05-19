Profits to Proceeds: Ashley Longshore gives generous donation to New Orleans Charities.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Turning profits into proceeds. A New Orleans favorite, Ashley Longshore is helping her community.

It’s been more than two months since New Orleans officials first decided to shut down the city for safety.

As the city shut down, there have been some well known locals who have stepped up to help those in need. On of those people being, famous New Orleans-based artist, Ashley Longshore.

“I knew by the beginning of quarantine week three, that we were going to be able to make some big donations back into this community,” share Ashley Longshore.

When the pandemic hit, Longshore quickly grabbed her paints and announced on instagram that a portion of the sales from the “Audrey” series will be going to a good cause.

“You know after they cancelled school, kids that had been guaranteed two meals a day and health care workers and people being furloughed and laid off, that have never had to ask for food. I just knew this food bank is doing everything they can to fulfill every single food request they get,” Longshore described why she felt compelled to give back.

One of the first charities Longshore wanted to support was Second Harvest, food bank.

“We have been able to give a lot to Second Harvest. Over $131,000 since the beginning of quarantine week one,” shared Longshore. “We have been able to put money directly back right into the New Orleans community and share that money with some other really incredible organizations here, who are helping a very vulnerable part of our community.”

WGNO reporter, Peyton LoCicero asked, “Ashley, you have been working to turn profits into proceeds, why is that so important to do for New Orleans?”

“Any smallest bit of success, I think is important to give a little bit of what you can. If it’s not your money, then maybe it’s you time,” said Longshore. “And, people are going through something very personal and it just made sense for me to do this.”