Privateers Bust Out Early in Series Finale, Split Doubleheader

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers plated five runs in an early offensive outburst to split a doubleheader against the Southern Jaguars.

The Privateers lost the first game 4-3 but took the series finale 6-3. WAY UPBlake Way smashed a three-run homer to finish off a five-run first inning that set the tone for the Privateers. It was Way’s first home run and the fourth of the weekend for the Privateers.

ACREE LEADS BULLPEN BRIGADE

Austin Acree came in with a tight situation as he faced bases loaded with no outs. Acree was resolute in inducing a ground ball that turned into a double play. Acree then struck out Jaylen Armstrong to end the frame. Acree threw three scoreless innings as one of eight pitchers who appeared in the series finale. A NEAR NO-NOThe Privateers carried a collective no-hitter into the eighth. It was broken up with two outs when Tremaine Spears bounced a single up the middle. Beau Blanchard, Matt Delcambre, and Rudy Amaya all threw a scoreless inning.

KULIVAN SHUTS THE DOOR

Collin Kulivan did it again when he came in and struck out Brendon Davis who represented the tying run. Kulivan coasted through the ninth with two strikeouts. The lone hit allowed by Kulivan was on a ground ball single through the left side.

PRIVATEERS FALL IN GAME ONE

New Orleans got 3.2 scoreless innings from Brandon Mitchell to start and grabbed an early lead but fell 4-3 to Southern in the opening game of the day. The Privateers were trailing when Gaige Howard tripled to lead off the eighth. However, the Privateers could not engineer a run in the frame. Salo Iza then led off the ninth with a double but he was stranded at second as Dimitri Frank closed the door for the save. Joseph Battaglia allowed two runs in five innings and picked up the win. The Privateers got two hits each from Howard and Kasten Furr.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will battle to keep the Pelican Cup in their possession when they face Tulane on Tuesday at Turchin Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @UNOPrivateers on Twitter, @UNOPrivateers on Instagram, like /UNOPrivateers on Facebook and subscribe to the UNOPrivateers YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: UNO Privateers Athletics}