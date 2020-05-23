Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Prices may be up, but meat is still on the Memorial Day menu

From Bourgeois Meat Market to Rouses Market, they line up for meat

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

Meat prices up for Memorial Day

THIBODAUX, La – Slicing and serving classic Cajun since 1891, it’s Bourgeois Meat Market in heart of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

No wonder Louisiana carnivores line up for the love.

The pandemic puts the meat market in a predicament.

Meat prices are up.

Way up.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says arriving at the cash register can be painful.

At Bourgeois Meat Market, Shane Thibodaux says, “prices are crazy, double, triple, never seen anything like it.”

Down the road at Rouses Market, James Breuhl is busy.

Tuesday mornings at nine, he zooms into his weekly meat conference call.

James Breuhl is the Vice President of Fresh at Rouses Market.

He says, “prices are high, not because a shortage of animals, but because shortage of people working in the processing plants.”

He expects them to start coming down in the next few weeks.

For now, the main course of the barbecue requires a side dish of social distancing.

Right there between your burger and you wallet.

