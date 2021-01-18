PREVIEW: LSU hosts #18 Alabama on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 12: The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after the 85-65 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 12, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 18 Alabama (11-3, 6-0) vs. LSU (10-2, 5-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama looks for its seventh straight conference win against LSU. Alabama’s last SEC loss came against the Missouri Tigers 69-50 on March 7, 2020. LSU has won its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has benefited heavily from its seniors. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the team’s last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Crimson Tide have scored 74.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Cameron Thomas has connected on 30.8 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 72.7 points during those contests. LSU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 68.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 35 assists on 88 field goals (39.8 percent) over its past three outings while Alabama has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 86.1 points per game.

(Story via The Associated Press)