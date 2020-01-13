President Trumps arrival brings new security measures and a list of items not allowed in at Superdome.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORELANS, La. (WGNO)- President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Louisiana tonight for the National Championship game. With his arrival and attendance, security measures have been upped at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

At every entrance, there are police with K9s guarding the dome. Plus out side of the dome, new metal detectors are in place. Before fans enter, they will walk through the high grade detectors that were flown in since the POTUS will be at the game between the Tigers and the Tigers. Superdome officials want to make sure the fans, players and coaches are as safe as possible.

Secret Service released a list of prohibited items for the game. Many of these items are on the list for any event at the Dome. It's obvious things, like guns and ammunition are not allowed. Plus no drones. No aerosol cans, like hair spray. Also on the list is no balloons or selfie sticks.

Here’s the Secret Service list of “prohibited items” in alphabetical order.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks

Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20x3x1/4″)

Support for signs and and placards

Toy guns

Recreational motorized mobility devices, and

Weapons of any kind.