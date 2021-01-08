President Trump says he will not attend inauguration

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump, breaking his silence on Twitter this morning, saying he will not attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on January 20th. The news comes after a chaotic week on Capitol Hill, and less than two days after Twitter temporarily banned the President from its platform.

On Wednesday, civil unrest broke out at the Capitol building, as a massive pro-Trump protest turned into a riot. Vandals broke windows, stormed the halls of the Capitol and destroyed the offices of several prominent lawmakers. As a result, lawmakers on both sides are calling for President Trump to leave office early, as the FBI is actively working to identify and charge the rioters who stormed the nation’s capital.

