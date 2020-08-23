President Trump approves disaster declaration for Louisiana

Washington, DC – President Trump has authorized FEMA to make emergency aid available to supplement Louisiana’a response to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco, effective immediately.

In a statement, FEMA announced that “the President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency to the local population.”

“Specifically,” according to the statement, “FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. “

