President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden talk about Covid-19

CNN WIRE – President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden Spoke on the phone Monday about Covid-19

The leaders reportedly discussed the Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic.

The conversation comes after the rivals have criticized each other harshly.

Biden criticized President Trump’s handling of the outbreak, saying his administration has been too slow to address it.

Just hours before the call, President Trump attacked Biden on Twitter and questioned the delay of the Democratic National Convention.

The President also openly asked what ever happened to the phone call Biden told the media he wanted to make.

Biden is currently leading the Democratic Primary for the Presidential Election.

During today’s press briefing, the President said their phone call was really great and it lasted for about 15 minutes.