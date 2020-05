President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (5:47 p.m.): The Michigan State Police confirmed to 6 News that they made an arrest for malicious destruction of property to the Capitol.

The 23-year-old man from Okemos is currently at Lansing jail.

UPDATE (4:46 p.m.): The East Lansing City Council issued a statement in response to the peaceful protest currently underway in East Lansing:

“More than 800 people have walked from Lansing to East Lansing to protest police brutality. The East Lansing City Council wants them to know: We fully support this peaceful protest. We deplore the murder of George Floyd by officers with the Minneapolis Police Department. We acknowledge that East Lansing needs to make significant changes in its own policing. We promise to continue our work to make sure that minorities are safe and protected in East Lansing.”

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Reporters from 6 News are on the scene near the East Lansing Police Department where protesters have gathered.

Video shows that some protesters damaged a police vehicle while other protesters went to stop them.