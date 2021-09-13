Preservation Hall set to reopen following Hurricane Ida closure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall and caused catastrophic damage throughout Southeast Louisiana, Preservation Hall will reopen its doors.

The iconic French Quarter jazz venue will open on Thursday. Preservation Hall recommends music lovers interested in attending the first show to make a reservation at preservationhall.com/calendar.

With local communities surrounding New Orleans currently recovering from Ida, donations to the Preservation Hall Foundation Musician’s Emergency Relief Fund will enable the Foundation to continue emergency financial support to the musicians of the Preservation Hall collective.

To donate, text PRESERVATION to 707070 or visit donate.preshallfoundation.org.