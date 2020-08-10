Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House briefing on Monday afternoon was cut short after a Secret Service agent pulled Pres. Donald Trump away, according to Associated Press.

According to AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, the doors to the briefing room were locked and the president was taken away.

BREAKING: President Trump has abruptly left a White House briefing after receiving some kind of urgent update from an official. pic.twitter.com/Xv9AGZdtWq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

Trump reportedly said in the briefing room that a “suspect” was shot outside the White House by the Secret Service and that the person has been taken to the hospital.

BREAKING: President Trump says in the briefing room that a "suspect" was shot outside the White House by the United States Secret Service.



The person has been taken to the hospital, the President says.



He says he doesn't know the condition of the person, praises Secret Service — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 10, 2020

Trump reportedly said he doesn’t know the condition of the person, but praised the Secret Service.

Check back for updates.