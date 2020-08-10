Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House briefing on Monday afternoon was cut short after a Secret Service agent pulled Pres. Donald Trump away, according to Associated Press.
According to AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, the doors to the briefing room were locked and the president was taken away.
Trump reportedly said in the briefing room that a “suspect” was shot outside the White House by the Secret Service and that the person has been taken to the hospital.
Trump reportedly said he doesn’t know the condition of the person, but praised the Secret Service.
