Preparing for Zeta: Sandbag locations, evacuation orders, and a not working turbine.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- It’s time to prepare for yet another storm. Preparing now could save you a lot of hassle in the long run.

Sandbag locations are opening Tuesday morning, officials are warning the public to get their storm supplies together, and, something we don’t like to hear, the Sewage and Water Board is warning of problems that are going to be inevitable when the rain starts.

One of the main turbines stopped working Sunday, according to the Sewerage and Water Board. The big problem, they say it will not be repaired before the storm.

According to a Sewerage and Water Board’s statement: “This means areas that normally flood during heavy rain events could take longer to drain, depending on rain intensity and coverage.”

Since we know this storm could bring storm surge, the city is calling for a voluntary evacuation of areas outside of the levee protection system. That includes Irish Bayou, Venetian Isles, and Lake Catherine starting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Also starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight, neutral ground parking will be allowed. Just do not block streetcar tracks, intersections, or the bike and walking paths.

If you need sandbags, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, the locations in New Orleans are:

The Arthur Monday Center, the Dryades YMCA, Saint Maria Goretti Church, and NOFD engine number eight, at Desire and Law Streets.

Tuesday is the day to make sure all emergency supplies are packed and ready like food, water, and medications. Have enough for three days.

Other parishes are gearing up too. Click here for the parish by parish break down of sandbag locations that will open before Zeta arrives.