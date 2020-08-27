Preparations for Hurricane Laura’s storm surge in Lafitte with 80-thousand sand bags

LAFITTE– There is a mandatory evacuation in effect for Lafitte. Storm surge from Hurricane Laura is the major concern for folks living in this low-lying area.

Residents there are preparing by placing sandbags on Jean Lafitte Boulevard and various locations throughout the town to keep their property safe from flooding and storm surge.

Nick Dinet, Owner of Nick’s Marina says he will be riding out the storm.

“This is my heart and soul. To own this marina is my goal in life. We live in God’s country and I got to stay to protect it. I have to stay here to help give water to the ones who are working. I’m going to stay down here and do what I got to do,” he said.

Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner said, “We don’t know what to expect, but we are expecting the worst, but hoping for the best.”

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez wanted to measure how high the water is on Jean Lafitte Boulevard, which has started to see flooding.