Prep Soccer: Trevor Reichmann’s hat-trick vaults Jesuit over West Jefferson, 6-0 in regional round

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, No. 2 Jesuit (17-0-1) defeated 15th seeded West Jefferson 6-0 at John Ryan Stadium in the regional round of the playoffs.

Jesuit maintained control of the match from start to finish.

Senior Trevor Reichmann scored the Blue Jays first three goals, then a Robert Colomb header gave Jesuit a 4-0 lead.

Jeremy Bertoniere found the back of the net twice in the second half, scoring the other goals for Jesuit in the shutout win.

“I’m really happy it was a great win,” said Reichmann. “Our mindset going into the game, and in the entire playoffs was just take everything game by game.”

To hear from Reichmann on his hat-trick, click on the video above.

With the win, the Blue Jays advance to the quarterfinals, where they face No. 7 St. Amant.

After the game, head coach Hubie Collins said he was pleased with his team’s ability to execute the game plan.

To hear more from Coach Collins, click on the video above.