Premiere Flooring America to offer private showroom times in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – A neighborhood company has found a way to stay in business during the coronavirus crisis!



Premiere Flooring America is known for installing carpet, tile, wood and more in the Metairie area and they’ve been around since 1978!



In wake of this pandemic, they’ve update their virtual tour for the first time in five years.



“We actually have a cameraman come out and walk through the showroom and at various points, take images, 360 degree range so customers can actually view the entire showroom step-by-step online” Premiere Flooring America Owner, Gary Canizaro told WGNO.



Customers are able to see over 2,000 flooring samples along with a few more helpful things.

“They’re able to see what kind of store front we have, what brands we might carry and what type of operation we actually are” Canizaro said.

Along with the virtual tour, Premiere Flooring America is giving customers the option to request private showroom times to honor social distancing!



“We were able to, you know, be in here without a large number of clientele around” Premiere Flooring America Customer, Suzette Keegan shared. “To be able to, you know, personally spend time with the consultant was essential, you know, it was the value add that we needed! It was critical.”



Anything to ensure the health and safety of customers. “We’re able to capture that concern and relay her fears and still let her shop in peace.”

Along with peace, Gary is looking forward to the future after the coronavirus crisis is over.



“Normal business. Just to be able to greet customers effectively. So, we’re looking forward to getting back to servicing our customers the way we want to.”

Premiere Flooring America is open on Monday through Saturday between 10 AM and 4 PM.



If you know of a small business that’s still open and serving the community, email roneil@wgno.com.