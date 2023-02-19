NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for portions of New Orleans.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued it for the following locations:

Milton St. – Paris Ave to London Canal

Paris Ave. – Milton to St Bernard/Broad

Broad Ave. (Lakeside) – St Bernard to London Canal

London Canal – Broad Ave. to Milton St.

This coming after the water pressure in that area dropped due to a valve closure during a repair.

Residents in the area are urged to use bottled water in the meantime or boil tap water.