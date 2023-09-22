ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the New Orleans’ Westbank area.

The advisory was issued following a 20 pound drop in water pressure due to a water main break that happened within a private-owned subdivision on Friday, Sept. 22.

SWBNO officials said the advisory has impacted the Lower Coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge.

The advisory was issued in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Residents in the impacted areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

