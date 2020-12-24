Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for a Limited Area of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS-The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area of New Orleans East after a driver struck a fire hydrant, resulting in low water pressure in the area bounded by Poitevent Avenue, Hayne Boulevard, I-10 and Paris Road and the Oak Island Subdivision.

A map of the affected area can be found here: https://swbno.org/News/BoilWater

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

We agree with the recommendations of LDH that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).