PRE-GAME: Zion Williamson Returns to the Court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The Smoothie King Center may be empty but, soon fans will soon flood into the arena to see the return of Zion Williamson. The hype and the anticipation surrounding the game has been growing for quite some time.

After missing the first 44 games, fans are ready to see the star player back on the court.

It's been a little over three months since Williamson was supposed to make his original NBA debut but, a lateral meniscus tear stopped him in his tracks.

Healing his surgically repaired right knee kept Williamson on the bench a lot longer than the Pelicans originally thought. The first thought was the Williamson would only be out for six to eight weeks but, it ended up being much longer.

What to expect from the player, Williamson says he is ready. He says, while he has been down for the count, New Orleans residents have been supportive. Meditating on the sidelines has helped the player to stay calm and focused. Plus he says, his goal is to get into the game and help his coaches where he needed.

Now prepared and healed, Williamson will take to the court as the Pelicans rookie forward tonight playing against the Spurs.

Tip off is at 8:30 tonight in the Smoothie King Center.