Praying for the people in their caskets

ST. BENEDICT, La – The wood work goes on.

It’s simple.

It makes a statement.

The kind of statement no kind of crisis could ever stop.

Deacon Mark Coudrain and his crew of mostly volunteers are building caskets.

And while they’re building them, they pray.

They pray for the people who will one day be in them.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says the casket business is busy these days.

The workshop is a sacred space at St. Joseph Abbey Monastery, about an hour north of New Orleans.

It’s near Covington, Louisiana.

The caskets are made of cypress.

The price is around $2,000.

If you want more information on the caskets, just click right here, please.