Breaking News
Graduation cancelled or postponed? View the latest information for graduating seniors

Praying for the people in their caskets

News

A 125-year tradition at Louisiana's St. Joseph Abbey

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. BENEDICT, La – The wood work goes on.

It’s simple.

It makes a statement.

The kind of statement no kind of crisis could ever stop.

Deacon Mark Coudrain and his crew of mostly volunteers are building caskets.

And while they’re building them, they pray.

They pray for the people who will one day be in them.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says the casket business is busy these days.

The workshop is a sacred space at St. Joseph Abbey Monastery, about an hour north of New Orleans.

It’s near Covington, Louisiana.

The caskets are made of cypress.

The price is around $2,000.

If you want more information on the caskets, just click right here, please.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News