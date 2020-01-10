Power outages possible with severe weather threat Friday night-Saturday mid day

Heads up! Strong to severe line of thunderstorms expected to trek across Louisiana overnight tonight into Saturday mid day. Pick up loose items around the yard, charge your cell phones, and review your severe weather safety plan this evening just in case.

Here’s the latest update from Meteorologist Scot Pilié on the expected timing & potential threats.

Tornado Watches have been issued across Eastern Texas & Oklahoma this afternoon. Expect additional watches to be issued for Louisiana & Mississippi overnight into Saturday morning. Remember, Tornado Watch means “Stay Alert”. Tornado Warning means “Take Action.”

North Louisiana remains in a Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms this evening into tonight with damaging winds of 70-80mph, large hail, and tornadoes possible.

By early Saturday morning, thunderstorms will trek into West-Central Louisiana. Winds ahead of the line of thunderstorms will be gusting 35-50mph, which may cause sporadic power outages.

.

The line of storms will near Lafayette by 5-8AM. Greatest severe threat across southeast Louisiana will be from 5AM-1PM on Saturday. Most forecast models bring the worst of the squall line of storms into Metro New Orleans at 8-11AM.

All of Southeast Louisiana is within an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms, but the greatest risk within that zone appears to be on the Northshore into south-central Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds of 60+mph, hail, and a few tornadoes. Have multiple ways to receive warnings. Power outages will be possible. Make sure flashlights have fresh batteries.

The good news? Most of your Saturday afternoon and evening will be GOOD TO GO! Drying out after 2-3PM, if not earlier. Breezy and cooler/chilly for Saturday night.